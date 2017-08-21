DEN Networks Gets NCLT Nod For Merger

DEN Networks announced that it has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the composite Scheme of Arrangement for merger of 23 subsidiaries and de-merger of an entity with a wholly owned subsidiary.DEN Networks had on February 9, 2016 and September 5, 2016 informed the exchanges that the board of the company had discussed and approved for merger of 23 subsidiaries and de-merger of an entity with a wholly owned subsidiary (DEN Futuristic Cable Networks Pvt. Ltd.), said the company in a BSE filing on Friday.DEN Networks was trading at Rs 85.50 per share, up by Rs 2.10 or 2.52% as at 1000 hours on Monday, on the BSE. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.63 times.The stock attracted a traded volume of 34,295 shares and traded value of Rs 29.36 lakh on the NSE.

