Metal Stocks Gain In Trade

The metal stocks were glittering during early morning trade on Monday, on the BSE. The BSE Metal index was trading higher by 1.53% at 13,139.25 level as at 0933 hours. All stocks of the index were trading in green.NMDC was the top gainer of the index and the stock was trading at Rs 123.20 per share, up by Rs 2.55 or 2.11%. Vedanta was contributing most to the index gains with over 83 points and the stock was trading at Rs 305.50 per share, up by Rs 7.35 or 2.47%.Among others, Hindalco Industries was up 2.20% at Rs 235, Steel Authority of India was up 1.42% at Rs 60.65, National Aluminium Company was up 1.72% at Rs 71.10, Tata Steel was up 1.61% at Rs 635.45 and the stock traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 636.45, and Hindustan Zinc was up 1.31% at Rs 297.60.

