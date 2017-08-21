Infy Buyback Fails To Cheer D-Street

IT giant Infosys was lagging during early morning trade on Monday, on the BSE as the stock declined over 3%. Infosys has approved a buyback proposal at Rs 1,150 per share. The stock has a face value of Rs 5 per share.Infosys was trading at Rs 892.30 per share, down by Rs 30.80 or 3.34% as at 0921 hours on Monday, on the BSE.S&P BSE IT decreased 1.08% and trading at 9,973 in Monday’s trading session. Infosys was contributing to the IT index loss of 117 points. At the same time, it restricted the upsides for BSE Sensex and contributed to the losses on the index by 69 points.The record date for the buyback will be announced later. The board of the company approved buyback for an amount not exceeding Rs 13,000 crore.The buyback offer will comprise a purchase of up to 113,043,478 equity shares aggregating up to 4.92% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

