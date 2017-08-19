Infy Board To Consider Buyback Proposal Today

The board of Infosys is going to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company at a meeting to be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017. The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting. The buyback offer will be the first in company's 36-year history.A buyback is the purchase of its outstanding shares by a company that reduces the number of its shares in the open market. Infosys stock fell over 10% on Friday following the resignation of the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vishal Sikka. Infosys ADR also closed lower by 7.16% at USD 14.79 during Friday’s trading session.Earlier in the month of April, Tata Consultancy Services was the first Indian IT firm to reward shareholders with share buyback plan of Rs 16,000 crore. Other IT firms including Cognizant, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Mphasis and Hexaware Technologies had also announced the share buybacks.Mindtree buyback offer has opened for subscription on Friday, while it will close on September 1, 2017.

