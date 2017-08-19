Sasken Technologies Partners With PTC

Sasken Technologies, a leading product engineering and digital transformation solutions provider, announced that it has partnered with PTC, a global provider of technology platforms and solutions that transform how companies create, operate and service products.This collaboration will enables both companies to closely collaborate in solving business challenges for their customers in the Internet of Things (IoT) space.With extensive experience from connectivity to digital transformation, Sasken is working on developing its industrial IoT solutions leveraging the ThingWorx industrial IoT platform and Kepware technology from PTC.Recently, the ThingWorx platform from PTC has been lauded by independent analyst firms, including Compass Intelligence, Experton Group, Forrester Research, IDC IoT Analytics and Lux Research.Sasken has built augmented reality (AR) solutions with the ThingWorx studio AR authoring and publishing tool from PTC, intended for field service operators to more efficiently and accurately diagnose problems and reduce the need for repairs.Meanwhile on Friday, the stock closed lower by 1.45% at Rs 454 per share on BSE. It attracted total traded volume of 7,067 shares and traded value of Rs 32.32 lakh on NSE. Whereas benchmark indices Nifty closed lower by 66.75 points at 9,837. Sensex ended 270.78 points at 31,524 levels.

