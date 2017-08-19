Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund Buys Shares Of Minda Corporation

Kotak India Growth Fund II has sold 23,67,549 shares of Minda Corporation at Rs 112 per share on the BSE in Friday’s trading session, reported a leading news agency. On the other hand, Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund Ltd bought 24,90,000 shares of the company at Rs 112 per share on the BSE.Minda Corporation closed at Rs 110.35, up by Rs 2.15, or 1.99%. Minda Corporation is a holding company. The company manufactures auto components or accessories at various locations in India. The company's principal products or services include lock kits, spares and locks and ignition switches.Meanwhile, Nifty ended at 9,837 level, down by 66 points while Sensex ended at 31,524 level, down by 270 points on Friday. There were 587 advances, 1,098 declines and 72 unchanged stocks on NSE, reflecting strong negative sentiments floating in the market.

