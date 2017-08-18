Bharti Airtel To Hold Shareholders, Creditors Meeting On Sept 19

Telecom major, Bharti Airtel announced that the meeting of shareholders and unsecured creditors of the company has been convened next month to consider the proposed amalgamation of Telenor Communications with it.The meeting will be held on September 19, 2017, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Thursday.The company said that the meeting has been convened “for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving with or without modification the proposed scheme of amalgamation between Telenor Communications Pvt. Ltd and Bharti Airtel and their respective shareholders and creditors”.Airtel and Telenor signed the agreement for merger on February 2017 under which Airtel will acquire Telenor India’s running operations in seven circles including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam.The proposed deal received the nod from SEBI and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in June.Meanwhile, the stock was trading higher by 0.71% at Rs 419 per share on BSE at 1110 hours. It attracted total traded volume of 8,97,583 shares and traded value of Rs 3,755.67 lakh on NSE at 1113 hours.

