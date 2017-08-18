BSE Healthcare Index Down 1.60% Natco Pharma Top Loser

The BSE Healthcare index was witnessing a southward rally during Friday’s trade. The index was down by over 1.50%, while Natco Pharma was the top loser of the index.BSE Healthcare index was trading at 12,945.42 level, down by 202.48 points or 1.54% as at 1118 hours on Friday. Natco Pharma was trading at Rs 737.95 per share, down by Rs 34.65 or 4.48%.Lupin was contributing most to the index losses with more than 18 points. The stock was trading at Rs 938 per share, down by Rs 16.10 or 1.69%.Among other pharma majors, Kopran was down 2.86% at Rs 71.35, RPG Life Sciences was down 2.87% at Rs 311, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was down 3.19% at Rs 473, Cadila Healthcare was down 2.59% at Rs 469.30, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals was down 1.89% at Rs 156.15, Wockhardt was down 2.61% at Rs 553.15.Alembic, Nectar Lifesciences, Vivimed Labs were also trading in red.

