Apollo Hospitals Extends Losses

Continuing its losing streak from Thursday’s trading session, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise dipped further in Friday’s morning session. The stock was trading down by over 2% during Friday’s trade on the BSE.The stock of Apollo Hospitals began its downward rally following the news of government capping knee implant prices in a bid to restrict the exorbitant rates charged by private hospitals. The government has fixed a price range for knee implants between Rs 54,000 to Rs 1.14 lakh, nearly 70% lower than the current cost. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise was trading at Rs 1,078 per share, down by Rs 22.30 or 2.03% as at 1102 hours on Friday, on the BSE. The stock traded on a new 52-week low value of Rs 1,065 on Friday. The stock attracted a traded volume of 6,93,338 shares and traded value of Rs 7,489.92 lakh on the NSE.

