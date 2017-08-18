Manaksia Industries To Set Up Three New Subsidiaries

Manaksia Industries announced that the company’s board of director have approved the proposal for setting up three new subsidiaries.The new subsidiaries will be set up in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka with an investment of USD 2,00,000 (Rs 1.28 crore) each for manufacturing of packaging products of different sizes for supply to pharmaceuticals, liquor and other industries, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Thursday.The board also decided to set up a new subsidiary in Georgia for medical business, metals, edible items with an investment of USD 2,00,000 (Rs 1.28 crore).Meanwhile, the stock was trading lower by 1.60% at Rs 27 per share on BSE at 1042 hours. It opened at Rs 27.65 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 27.65 and Rs 27.65 per share, respectively.It attracted total traded volume of 1,135 shares and traded value of Rs 0.34 lakh on NSE at 1044 hours.

