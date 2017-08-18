Three Stocks Turn Ex-Dividend Slips Upto 1%

The stock of L&T Finance Holdings, Jubilant FoodWorks and Kaveri Seed Company were trading in the negative territory during the early morning trade on Friday following their announcement of the dividend. L&T Finance Holdings declined over 1% and the stock was trading at Rs 174.10 per share, down by Rs 1.65 or 0.94% as of 1030 hours on Friday, on the BSE. The stock turned ex-dividend on Friday for the dividend of Rs 0.80 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Jubilant FoodWorks was down 0.53% at Rs 1,391.55. The stock turned ex-dividend on Friday for the dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Kaveri Seed Company was down 0.75% at Rs 544.50. The stock turned ex-dividend on Friday for interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the year ending 31 March 2018. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was trading at 31,547.30 level, down by 248 points or 0.78% while Nifty was trading at 9,843 level, down by 60 points as of 1044 hours on Friday.

