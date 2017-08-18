Talbros Engineering's Board Approves Bonus Share

Shares of Talbros Engineering soared by over 10% intraday on Friday after the company announced that the board has approved the issuance of bonus shares.The board at its meeting held on Thursday approved the capitalisation of the free reserve by the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the members of the company.The stock was trading higher by 10.78% at Rs 589 per share on BSE at 1011 hours. The stock also touched its fresh 52-week high at Rs 590 per share on Friday. It opened at Rs 569.95 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 590 and Rs 551 per share, respectively. The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.37 times.Talbros Engineering Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of axle shafts for automobile companies in India and foreign markets.

