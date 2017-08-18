Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1355 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Talbros Engineering's Board Approves Bonus Share

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 11:11 PM
Discuss:

Shares of  Talbros Engineering soared by over 10% intraday on Friday after the company announced that the board has approved the issuance of bonus shares.The board at its meeting held on Thursday approved the capitalisation of the free reserve by the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the members of the company.The stock was trading higher by 10.78% at Rs 589 per share on BSE at 1011 hours. The stock also touched its fresh 52-week high at Rs 590 per share on Friday. It opened at Rs 569.95 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 590 and Rs 551 per share, respectively. The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.37 times.Talbros Engineering Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of axle shafts for automobile companies in India and foreign markets.
For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor