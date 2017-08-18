Newsvine

HPCL Inks JV Pact With Rajasthan Govt For Barmer Refinery

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has inked joint venture agreement with Government of Rajasthan for the upcoming refinery in Barmer at a cost of Rs 43,129 crore, reported a leading business daily.According to the agreement, HPCL will command 74% stake in the JV, HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd, while the state government will hold remaining 26%.The Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that as a result of the renegotiation with HPCL, a significant savings of Rs 40,000 crore have been ensured in the project cost. She said that under the new conditions, the state will now get 12% return on investment (investment income) than the 2% fixed in the previous agreement.Raje said that Barmer refinery will be the country’s first refinery project to manufacture petro-products of BS-6 standard and will be an environmentally friendly project.Meanwhile, the stock on bourses gained 0.75% at Rs 437.40 per share attracting a total traded quantity of 0.47 lakh shares.
