SpiceJet May Hike Excess Baggage Fee

Aviation major, SpiceJet is planning to hike the fee charged for excess baggage to Rs 300 per kg, from the current level of Rs 100, reported a leading business daily.The court, on Wednesday, set aside the Rs 100 per kg fee cap fixed by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for excess checked-in baggage of 15-20 kg as DGCA had directed all domestic carriers to charge only Rs 100 per extra kg till 20 kg.Meanwhile, SpiceJet was trading at Rs 130.95 per share, down by Rs 0.90 or 0.68% as at 0953 hours on Friday, on the BSE as against its previous close of Rs 131.80. The stock had hit its 52-week high of Rs 136.30 on June 22, 2017 and 52-week low of Rs 54.50 on October 9, 2016.

