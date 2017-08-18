Punjab National Bank Revises Interest Rates For Savings Bank Account



Punjab National Bank, a leading public-sector bank, has announced changes in its savings deposits interest rates for customers.The revised rates will be effective from August 19, 2017, said the bank in a BSE filing on Thursday post market hours.PNB will reduce the interest rate for savings deposits up to Rs 50 lakh by 50 basis points to 3.5%, while deposits higher than Rs 50 lakh will continue to attract a rate of 4%. PNB is the eighth Indian bank to slash savings interest rate.Bank deposits in different banks in the country witnessed floods of cash inflow after the demonetisation drive in November 2016. Withdrawal limits were raised in March 2017 which was supposed to remove the excess liquidity in the banks however, the deposits proved to be sticky.State Bank of India (SBI) was the first to reduce its interest rates on savings deposits worth Rs 1 crore and below to 3.5% from 4% earlier. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank also slashed their interest rates on savings deposits of select deposit amounts.

