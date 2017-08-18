Raymond Acquires Ansell's Stake In Personal Care JV

Raymond has acquired 50% Ansell stake in a joint venture entity named as JK Ansell Pvt Ltd. With this transaction, the sexual wellness and personal care business will continue to remain in JK Ansell which will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of J.K. Investo Trade (India) Ltd (JKIT), a Raymond Group company.This acquisition will pave the way for Raymond to further scale up the FMCG business and unlock the potential of KamaSutra brand globally.As per the proposed deal, JKIT sold its stake in the gloves business to Pacific Dunlop Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd (Ansell Group Company)Raymond FMCG business currently has a retail presence through 0.25 million retail outlets including 90,000 pharmacies in the country and exports to South East Asia, Middle East and Africa.Raymond Limited is an Indian lifestyle, textile and branded apparel company. The company is engaged in wool and wool blended fabric, and shirting fabric. The company’s segments are textile, which includes branded fabric, denim & shirting.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔