Dish TV To Transfer Videocon's infra Support To Subsidiary

Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 10:56 PM
The board of Dish TV has considered and approved the transfer of Videocon’s infra support undertaking to subsidiary Dish Infra Services at a meeting, the company said.The board of the company has approved the sale/transfer, subject to Shareholder's approval, of the 'Infra Support undertaking' (including set top boxes, dish antenna, and related services etc.) to Dish Infra Services Private Limited on a going concern basis, said the company in a BSE filing on Thursday post market hours.Dish Infra Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.Dish TV India was trading at Rs 78.15 per share, up by Rs 4.30 or 5.82% as at 0923 hours on Friday, on the BSE as against its previous close of Rs 73.85.
