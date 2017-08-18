Dish TV To Transfer Videocon's infra Support To Subsidiary

The board of Dish TV has considered and approved the transfer of Videocon’s infra support undertaking to subsidiary Dish Infra Services at a meeting, the company said.The board of the company has approved the sale/transfer, subject to Shareholder's approval, of the 'Infra Support undertaking' (including set top boxes, dish antenna, and related services etc.) to Dish Infra Services Private Limited on a going concern basis, said the company in a BSE filing on Thursday post market hours.Dish Infra Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.Dish TV India was trading at Rs 78.15 per share, up by Rs 4.30 or 5.82% as at 0923 hours on Friday, on the BSE as against its previous close of Rs 73.85.

