Vishal Sikka Resigns, Infosys Dips Over 7%

The shares of Infosys dipped by over 7% intraday during early hours of trade on Friday after the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Vishal Sikka tendered his resignation.The board has appointed Vishal Sikka as the Executive Vice-Chairman and U B Pravin Rao as the Interim-Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.The succession plan for the appointment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer has been operationalised and a search for the same has been commenced, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Friday.The stock was trading lower by 7.11% at Rs 948 per share on BSE at 0949 hours. It opened at Rs 1,020.85 per share on NSE.The stock attracted a total traded volume of 1,52,50,789 shares and traded value of Rs 1,468.39 on NSE at 0949 hours.Board of directors of Infosys Ltd will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company at its meeting, said the company on Thursday. The board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on August 19, 2017.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔