Somany Ceramics To Set Up Facility In Andhra Pradesh

Somany Ceramics announced that Somany Ceramics Private Ltd, an associate of the company is setting up a facility in Andhra Pradesh to produce about 5 million square meters of vitrified tiles. The company informed the bourses on Thursday in post market hours.The plant is expected to be commissioned in the last quarter of the financial year, 2018-19.Meanwhile, the stock was trading down by 1.79% at Rs 779 per share on BSE at 0918 hours. It opened at Rs 775.05 per share. It attracted total traded volume of 2,125 shares and traded value of Rs 16.50 lakh on NSE at 0920 hours.Somany Ceramics Limited is a manufacturer and marketer of tiles and offers a range of sanitary ware and bath fittings. The company is engaged in manufacturing ceramic/vitrified wall and floor tiles.Meanwhile, Nifty was trading at 9,816 level, down by 87 points and Sensex was trading at 31,530 level, down by 265 points on Friday. There were 302 advances, 1,189 declines and 446 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting strong negative sentiments floating in the market.

