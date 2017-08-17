Huhtamaki PPL Gains After Block Deal

Huhtamaki PPL Limited advanced 1.24% at Rs 237.5 per share on BSE at 1504 hours after a block deal. The stock witnessed 37.8 lakh shares traded in a block on BSE at Rs 230 per share. Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window. The stock has hit an intraday high and low of Rs 238.9 and Rs 230 respectively. The stock also witnessed a spurt in volume by over 1620.38 times. The stock attracted a traded volume of 1,75,174 shares and traded value of Rs 4.18 crore on the NSE. Huhtamaki PPL, formerly the paper products limited, is an India-based consumer packaging company. The company offers a range of products, which include specialized pouches, pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, personal care and household, specialized cartons, wet strength labels, shrink sleeves, and automotive and industrial products. It operates through consumer packaging segment.

