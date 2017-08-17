BSE Telecom Index Up over 1% Bharti Airtel Top Contributor

The BSE Telecom index was witnessing an upward momentum during Thursday’s trade. The index was up by over 1%. Bharti Airtel was contributing most to the index gains.BSE Telecom index was trading at 1406.28 level, up by 16.96 points or 1.22%. Bharti Airtel was contributing more than 13 points to the index gains and the stock was trading at Rs 414 per share, up by Rs 7.35 or 1.81%.Aksh Optifibre was leading the chart and the stock was trading at Rs 27.25 per share, up by Rs 2 or 7.92% as at 1128 hours on Thursday, on the BSE.Among other telecom majors, Himachal Futuristic Communications was trading up 3.80% at Rs 16.40, Idea Cellular was up 1.21% at Rs 88, ITI was up 0.96% at Rs 88.95 and Sterlite Technologies was up 0.73% at Rs 228.30 per share.Meanwhile, OnMobile Global was the top loser and the stock was trading at Rs 59.20 per share, down by Rs 59.20 or 2.47%. GTL Infrastructure and Reliance Communications were also trading in the red zone.

