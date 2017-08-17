Newsvine

Apollo Hospitals Extends Loss, Stock Down Over 6%

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise was lagging during Thursday's trade. Extending its intraday losses in the post lunch hour, the stock plunged over 6% as an impact of the government capping knee implant prices.In a bid to restrict the exorbitant rates charged by private hospitals, the government has fixed a price range for knee implants between Rs 54,000 to Rs 1.14 lakh, nearly 70% lower than the current cost.The stock of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise touched its 32-month low during intraday trade on Thursday.Apollo Hospitals Enterprise was trading at Rs 1,084.15 per share, down by Rs 75 or 6.47% as at 1426 hours on Thursday, on the BSE. The stock hit an intraday high and low of Rs 1,154 and Rs 1,076, respectively.The stock attracted a traded volume of 9,58,658 shares and traded value of Rs 10,677.92 lakh on the NSE. The stock had hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,432.95 on August 16, 2016 and 52-week low of Rs 1,073.50 on August 17, 2017.

