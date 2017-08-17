Kirloskar Industries Resumes Furnace Operations At Koppal Unit

Kirloskar Industries announced the resumption of operations of one of its mini blast furnace at Koppal Plant, on Wednesday after market hours.Meanwhile, the company’s share price slipped by 1.80% and was trading at Rs 1,609 per share on BSE at 1046 hours. The stock attracted a total traded quantity of 149 shares.The plant operations were temporarily suspended from July 12, 2017.The stock on yearly basis has given 108.34% returns and has outperformed BSE Small-cap index and BSE Power index.Kirloskar Industries is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing of iron castings. The company’s segments are wind power generation; investments (Securities and Properties), and iron casting.The company has approximately seven windmills in Maharashtra with total installed capacity of over 5.6 megawatt (MW).

