Suven Life Sciences Secures Process Patents In Europe, Japan And New Zealand

Suven Life Sciences (Suven) announced on Thursday that the company has secured the processes patents from Europe, Japan and New Zealand. The company has received patents for new chemical entities (NCEs) which are for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases and these patents are valid through 2034. These process patents are for company’s pipeline compounds which are in the class of selective 5HT6 compounds and are being developed as therapeutic agents and useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia. Meanwhile, the stock was trading higher by 5.14% at Rs 165 per share on BSE at 1053 hours. It opened at Rs 157.55 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 167.10 and Rs 157.55 per share, respectively. The stock attracted a total traded volume of 4,07,898 shares and traded value of Rs 670.95 lakh on NSE at 1055. Suven Life Science is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercialising novel pharmaceutical products, which are best in class CNS therapies using GPCR targets.

