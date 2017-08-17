Zydus Cadila Gets USFDA Nod For Telmisartan And Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Zydus Cadila announced that the company has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, in the strengths of 40mg/ 12.5 mg, 80 mg/12.5 mg and 80mg/25 mg, on Thursday.The drugs are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.The sales of Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets are estimated at USD 66.5 million.The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.Meanwhile, the stock was trading higher by 0.72% at Rs 487 per share on BSE at 1027 hours. It opened at Rs 486 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 489.90 and Rs 480 per share, respectively. The stock attracted total traded volume of 1,386.62 shares and traded value of Rs 1,386.62 lakh on NSE at 1036 hours.

