Power Grid's Board Approves Investment Of Rs 1931 Crore In Three Plants

Power Grid Corporation of India announced on Thursday that the company’s board of directors has approved the investment proposal for three plants with an estimated cost of Rs 1931.39 crore. The board has approved the investment for HVDC Biopole link between Western region (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and Southern Region (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu)-North Trichur (Kerala). The company’s boards also provide the approval for raising of Rupee term loan of upto Rs 3270 crore from ICICI Bank at three month MCLR of bank with reset every three months from the date of first disbursement. Loan shall be drawn as per requirement of Power Grid within five years from the date of first disbursement. Maturity of the rupee term loan shall be not exceeding 15 years from initial disbursement date with moratorium period of five years from initial drawdown date and repayment in 20 equal half yearly instalments starting from 5.5 years after first disbursement. Meanwhile, the stock was trading lower by 0.48% at Rs 219 per share on BSE at 1505 hours. It opened at Rs 220.65 per share. It attracted total traded volume of 13,89,076 shares and traded value of Rs 3,059.16 lakh on NSE at 1507 hours.

