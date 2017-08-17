Tata Coffee Sets Up Freeze-Dried Coffee Plant In Vietnam

Tata Coffee has set up a freeze-dried coffee plant in Vietnam that aims to produce 5000 MT per annum freeze dried coffee, said the company in a BSE filing on Thursday.The plant is slated to start manufacturing the produce in the next 18-20 months to offer new product mixes of freeze dried coffee, the company said.Tata Group is already active in Vietnam in various sectors including automobile, steel, energy and watches. With this investment, Tata Coffee Vietnam marked its first foray beyond Indian shores as a manufacturer and hence is a significant milestone for the company.Tata Coffee was trading at Rs 134.80 per share, up by Rs 2.55 or 1.93% as at 1104 hours on Thursday, on the BSE. The stock hit its intraday high and low of Rs 137.25 and Rs 131.20, respectively. The stock attracted a traded volume of 7,46,458 shares and traded value of Rs 1,008.76 lakh on the NSE.

