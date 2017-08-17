BEML Rises On Back Of New Metro Rail Policy Hits 52-Week High

Shares of BEML soared by over 8% intraday on Thursday trading session on account of new metro rail policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.The new policy aims to expand the metro network across various cities in the country and is based on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model that includes constructing new Metro Rail systems via the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer mode, allowing private players to operate the service as well as supply rolling stock, and involving them in the maintenance and upgrade of infrastructure, reported a national news daily. Meanwhile, the stock was trading up by 8.34% at Rs 1,860 per share on BSE at 1136 hours. It opened at Rs 1,717.35 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 1,879 and Rs 1,717 per share, respectively.

