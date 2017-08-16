Newsvine

Hindustan Zinc Soars Over 3% As Zinc Prices Surge On LME

Hindustan Zinc gained on the bourses as zinc prices witnessed a surge in the overseas markets.Zinc prices on London Metal Exchange (LME) soared to a 10-year high and can be attributed to China’s plans to develop infrastructure while capacity cuts in its steel industry boost prices.This rally of Zinc, used for galvanising steel peaked at USD 2,994 a tonne, having cracked its November 2016 high to take prices back to their most expensive, since October 2007.  The stock on bourses gained 3.17% at Rs 289.75 per share at 14:20 hours. The stock on NSE attracted a traded volume of 17,76,873 shares and a traded value of Rs 5,133.21 lakhs.The stock on yearly basis has given 26.98% returns and has underperformed BSE Metal Index and outperformed BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, BSE Metal gained 1.30% and was trading at 12878 level.
