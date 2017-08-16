USFDA Issues 'No Observation' Against Granules India

Shares of Granules India surged by over 8% intraday on Wednesday after the company informed that the USFDA has issued positive Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the Gagillapur facility of the company located at Hyderabad, Telangana, India.This facility was inspected in October 2016 and there were 'no observations' during the inspection done by USFDA. This facility manufactures Finished Dosages (FDs) and Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs).Meanwhile, the stock was trading higher by 7.99% at Rs 125 per share on BSE at 1408 hours. It opened at Rs 118.45 per share. It attracted total traded volume of 62,61,522 shares and traded value of Rs 7,734.86 lakh on NSE at 1412 hours. Its 52-week high and low stood at Rs 157.25 (May 18, 2017) and Rs 91.45 (November 9, 2016), respectively.

