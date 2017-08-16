Tata Power Gains As Generation Capacity Rises To 13%

Tata Power on Wednesday has informed that the company’s generation capacity has increased to nearly 13% in Q1FY18 on y-o-y basis.The company, together with all its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities has an installed capacity of 3144 MW. Standalone generation for the quarter stood at 3277 MU. Trombay Thermal Power generated 1719 MU. Jojobera Thermal power station generated 768 MU.Industrial Energy reported generation of 664 MU and TRPEL, the renewable energy arm of Tata Power, generated 250 MU in Q1 that includes clean and green energy sources. Total consideration generation stood at 12405 MU.Meanwhile, the stock gained 3.27% at Rs 82.10 per share on BSE. The stock on NSE attracted a traded volume of 1,10,12,172 shares and a traded value of Rs 9,091.65 lakh.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔