Adani Enterprises Slips Over 6% On Fraud Accusation

The stock of Adani Enterprises witnessed a pounding during early morning trade on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock fell over 6% on fraud accusation w.r.t. the coal mines in Australia.Adani Enterprises, a global mining giant, seeking public funds to develop one of the world’s largest coal mines in Australia has been accused of fraudulently siphoning off hundreds of millions of dollars of borrowed money into overseas tax havens, reported a leading international daily.Adani Enterprises was trading at Rs 111.95 per share, down by Rs 5 or 4.28% as at 1024 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.20 times. It attracted traded volume of 33,00,031 shares and traded value of Rs 3,673.59 lakh on the NSE.
