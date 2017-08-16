Newsvine

Info Edge (India) Dips 1% After Block Deal

Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 3:36 AM
The stock of Info Edge (India) was trading down by over 1% during early morning hours on Wednesday’s trade after block deal.The stock has witnessed 9 lakh shares in 3 blocks on NSE and BSE at Rs 958-959.55 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.The stock was trading lower by 1.21% at Rs 963 per share on BSE at 1038 hours. It attracted total traded volume of 3,66,617 shares and traded value of Rs 3,513.51 lakh on NSE at 1038 hours.Its 52 week high and low stood at Rs 1,128 (Jun 07,17) and Rs 796.20 ( Apr 03,17).
