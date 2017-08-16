Reliance Tanks, Govt Disallows Recovery Of Development Cost Of KG-D6

Reliance Industries (RIL) traded weaker on bourses following the government’s move to recover the cost of developing KG-D6 fields in 2015-16 as the output from the field fell short of the target set by the government. Government has disallowed nearly USD 264 million of the exploration and production cost that the consortium of RIL, BP Plc. and Niko Resources wanted to recover in 2015-16 from the revenue generated by their D6 block in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin, reported a leading business daily. The output from KG-D6 fields has remained far short of the targeted 80 million standard cubic metres a day (mmscmd) for years, and has now fallen to under 4 mmscmd. Meanwhile, the stock of Reliance Industries tumbled 1.16% at Rs 1,554.95 per share on BSE. The stock on a yearly basis has given 50.97% returns and has outperformed BSE Sensex and BSE Oil & Gas index.

