GVK Power & Infrastructure Resumes Talks For Stake Sale

GVK Power & Infrastructure has renewed talks with potential investors to divest stakes in various subsidiaries for additional funds, reported a leading business daily.The management of the company is in advanced talks with investors to divest stakes entirely or fully in various subsidiaries to whom the company had extended heavy guarantees.GVK group flagship, GVK Power & Infrastructure reported Rs 1,821 crore of accumulated losses and Rs 24,785 crore of debt in 2015-16. During the latest fiscal ended March 2017, the company reported fresh losses of Rs 1,346 crore. Meanwhile, the stock traded marginally lower by 0.64% at Rs 12.47 per share. The stock on NSE attracted a traded volume of 37,19,157 shares and a traded value of Rs 463.41 lakh.

