Inox Leisure To Infuse Rs 100 Crore

Multiplex cinema theatres player, Inox Leisure is planning to invest nearly 100 crore to open up 39 more screens this FY to ramp up its total screen count to over 500 screens.

A new screen pipeline for the rest of the fiscal includes nine properties with 39 screens and 6,577 seats, said Alok Tandon, CEO, Inox Leisure.Meanwhile, the stock traded in negative territory slipping 0.24% at Rs 245.50 per share on BSE. The company has consistent profit growth of 53.19% over 5 years. The company has a return on equity of 7.99% for last 3 years.INOX Leisure is engaged in operating multiplex cinema theatres. The company is engaged in the business of film exhibition. The company operates over 475 screens in 58 cities.

