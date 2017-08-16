Sintex Plastics Soars Over 3%

After declining over 4%, Sintex Plastics Technology was witnessing an upward momentum with the stock advancing over 3%.MV Scif Mauritius sold 39.30 lakh shares of Sintex Plastics or 0.7% stake at Rs 101.93 each on Monday.Sintex Plastics Technology was trading at Rs 110.60 per share, up by Rs 2.50 or 2.31% as at 1041 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock has hit an intraday high and low of Rs 112 and Rs 103.50, respectively.The stock attracted traded volume of 13,84,255 shares and traded value of Rs 1,499.01 lakh on the NSE. The stock had hit its 52-week high of Rs 136.50 on August 8, 2017 and 52-week low of Rs 100.70 on August 14, 2017.

