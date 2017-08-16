Jaypee Infratech Breaches Lower Circuit

The stock of Jaypee Infratech received a beating during Wednesday’s trade as it breached lower circuit at Rs 16.15 per share, down by Rs 16.15 or 4.72%.According to media reports, the government may sell assets of the company to complete the under-construction housing projects in a bid to provide relief to homebuyers.The stock has been breaching lower circuit from past five trading sessions on the BSE. The stock attracted a traded volume of 87,904 shares and traded value of Rs 14.28 lakh on the NSE.Jaypee Infratech (JIL) is engaged in the real estate development. The company's business segments include Yamuna Expressway Project and Healthcare.

