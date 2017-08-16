Cadila Gets USFDA Nod For Tiadylt ER Capsule And Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray

Zydus Cadila informed on Wednesday that the company has received the USFDA final approval to market Tiadylt ER (Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release, USP) capsules (in strengths of 120 mg, 180 mg, 240 mg, 300 mg, 360 mg and 420 mg) and Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray (137 mcg).Tiadylt ER capsules are used to treat hypertension, angina and certain heart rhythm disorders. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.On the other hand, Azelastine Hydrochloride is used to relieve nasal symptoms such as runny/itching/stuffy nose, sneezing and post-nasal drip caused by allergies or other conditions. It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY03-04.

