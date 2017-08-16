Lumax Auto Forms JV With Israeli Firm

Lumax Auto Technologies, part of Lumax DK Jain Group, India has announced the signing of joint venture (JV) agreement with Ituran Location and Control, Israel, for sale of telematics products and services to the Indian automotive industry.The new JV company is Lumax Ituran Telematics. According to the agreement, Lumax Auto Technologies will own 50% of the joint venture, with Ituran owning the remaining 50%, said the company in a BSE filing on Monday.The JV will tap into a large low penetrated advanced telematics technology market. The company will sell Ituran’s telematics products and services, adapted to the Indian automotive industry, added the company.Lumax Auto Technologies was trading at Rs 496.45 per share, up by Rs 1.95 or 0.39% as at 0930 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE.

