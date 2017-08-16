Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1311 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Sun Pharma Receives Amalgamation Order From NCLT

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 3:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) has received the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) at Ahmedabad bench in the matter of Scheme of Arrangement among Sun Pharma Medisales, Ranbaxy Drugs, Gufic Pharma, Vidyut Investments and the company and their respective members and creditors, the company said.The approval received from the NCLT will be filed in E-Form INC-29 by the company with the registrar of companies, Gujarat and thereafter, the amalgamation shall be effective from the appointed date, April 1, 2017, said the company in a BSE filing on Monday.Sun Pharma was trading at Rs 468 per share, down by Rs 4.50 or 0.95% as at 0921 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor