Sun Pharma Receives Amalgamation Order From NCLT

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) has received the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) at Ahmedabad bench in the matter of Scheme of Arrangement among Sun Pharma Medisales, Ranbaxy Drugs, Gufic Pharma, Vidyut Investments and the company and their respective members and creditors, the company said.The approval received from the NCLT will be filed in E-Form INC-29 by the company with the registrar of companies, Gujarat and thereafter, the amalgamation shall be effective from the appointed date, April 1, 2017, said the company in a BSE filing on Monday.Sun Pharma was trading at Rs 468 per share, down by Rs 4.50 or 0.95% as at 0921 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE.

