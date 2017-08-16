Tata Global Beverages' Himalayan To Foray Into US Market

Tata Global Beverages’ (TGB) premium natural mineral water brand ‘Himalayan’, will now enter the US market in a phased manner, through an agreement signed by its subsidiary with Talking Rain Beverage Company to distribute and market the brand.This agreement will give Himalayan the benefit of Talking Rain’s extensive go-to-market and execution capabilities in the US, which synergise well with TGB’s product expertise and marketing capability.The premium end of the water market is growing rapidly and Himalayan is positioned to leverage the growth in this segment, said the company in a filing to the bourses. Himalayan water is premium source water, from a pure and pristine underground moving stream aquifer, which is about 400 feet below the surface, in the foothills of the Himalayas, according to the company.

