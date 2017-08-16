Adani Transmission Takes Over HPTSL

Adani Transmission announced on Monday that the company has acquired 100% equity share capital of special-purpose vehicle (SPV) company namely Hadoti Power Transmission Service (HPTSL) from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (RVPN).The company has acquired the SPV from RVPN pursuant to competitive bidding process carried out by RVPN for the development of 220 KV and 132 KV grid sub-stations along with associated transmission lines and associated schemes/works.Pursuant to this acquisition, HPTSL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.HPTSL was incorporated by RVPN for the development of 220 KV and132 KV grid sub-stations along with associated transmission lines and associated schemes/works.

