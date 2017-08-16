Newsvine

Biocon Plunges Over 5%

Pharma major, Biocon was lagging during the early morning trade on Wednesday as the stock declined over 5%.The company may have withdrawn filing which received recent cGMP observations from EMA, said media reports quoting a leading research agency, adding that one application for trastuzumab has been withdrawn.Biocon was trading at Rs 337 per share, down by Rs 12.25 or 3.51% as at 0946 hours on Wednesday. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 330.10. The stock attracted a traded volume of 13,18,492 shares and traded value of Rs 4,436.20 lakh on the NSE.Biocon is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses to reduce therapy costs of chronic diseases like autoimmune, diabetes, and cancer. Through its products and research services, it is enabling access to affordable healthcare for patients and healthcare systems across the globe.
