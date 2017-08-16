JK Tyre, Coal India Dip On Weak Q1FY18 Results

The shares of J K Tyre tumbled by over 4% intraday on Wednesday on the back of weak Q1FY18 results.The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 1,931.8 crore, registering 1% yoy decline. This was due to a marginal decline of revenue from Mexico. The company reported a net loss Rs 117.2 crore for the quarter versus a net profit of Rs 100.4 crore in Q1FY17. This was due to 16% yoy increase in finance cost.The stock was trading lower by 3.75% at Rs 146 per share on BSE at 1008 hours. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 146.70 and Rs 140 per share. It attracted total traded volume of 16,02,956 shares and traded value of Rs 1,314.03 lakh on NSE at 1010 hours.Similarly, the shares of Coal India dipped by over 1% intraday on Wednesday after the company reported a decline in its net profit of Q1FY18.

