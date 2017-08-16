Newsvine

IDFC Bank Gains Over 1% After Block Deal

Banking major, IDFC Bank advanced over 1% during lunch hours on Wednesday’s trade after block deal. The stock witnessed 20 lakh shares trade in a block on the BSE at Rs 54.95 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.IDFC Bank was trading at Rs 55.45, up by Rs 0.95 or 1.74% as at 1340 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock has hit an intraday high and low of Rs 55.45 and Rs 54.50 respectively.The stock attracted a traded volume of 53,66,200 shares and traded value of Rs 2,938.53 lakh on the NSE.
