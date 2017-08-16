Suzlon Energy Gains After Block Deal

The stock of Suzlon Energy was trading up by 0.29% post lunch hours on Wednesday’s intra-day after block deal. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.10 times.The stock witnessed 31 lakh shares trade in a block on the BSE at Rs 17.40 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.Suzlon Energy was trading at Rs 17.45, up by 0.29% as at 0200 hours on BSE. The stock attracted a traded volume of 4,25,02,421 shares and traded value of Rs 7,416.67 lakh on the NSE.Suzlon Energy Limited is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The Company is a producer of wind turbines.

