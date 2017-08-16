Opening Bell - Nifty Opens Above 9,800 TCS Top Nifty Gainer

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 16 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 16 August 2017. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nifty opened at 9,825 level, up by 31 points while Sensex opened at 31,566 level, up by 117 points.TCS was top Nifty gainer trading at Rs 2,540 per share, up by 2.86% whereas LT was top Nifty loser trading at Rs 1,134 per share, down by 1.09%. India VIX was trading at 13.77 level, down by 4.2%. Bank Nifty index was trading flat at 24,115 level at the opening bell. On the broader markets, BSE Mid-cap index was trading at 15,182 level, up by 89 points while BSE Small-cap index was trading at 15,501 level, up by 92 points.Nifty50 index has immediate resistance placed in the region of 9,830-9,850, and if it holds above this resistance zone, the next resistance is placed around 9,900-9,920. On the downside, immediate support is pegged at the level of 9,770 and the next support is placed around the level of 9,730.

