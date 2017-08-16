Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Trades Below 9800

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 16 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 16 August 2017.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major indices in the market have slipped from opening high level. Nifty’s immediate support is pegged at the level of 9,770 and the next support is placed around the level of 9,730. Heavyweights, Reliance and ICICI Bank are dragging down Nifty and Sensex. Bank Nifty was trading at 23,977 level, down by 137 points or 0.57%. The index has also slipped from opening high level. Nifty PSU Bank index is the biggest loser among the sectoral indices on NSE trading at 3,244 level, down by 42 points or 1.29%. Bank of Baroda is the top loser in the index trading at Rs 139.25 per share, down by 2.11%. Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of India and SBI are also trading in negative territory down by over 1%. There are 911 advances, 599 declines and 439 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting fairly positive undertone floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,454 up 5 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,791 down 3 points. A total of 21 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 21 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

