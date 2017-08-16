Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Trades Choppy FMCG Stocks Gain

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 16 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 16 August 2017.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty and Sensex have been showing lacklustre trade in morning hours on Wednesday. Nifty FMCG is top gainer among sectoral indices on NSE. The index was trading at 25,377 level, up by 1.88%.Tata Global Beverages was top gainer in the FMCG sector trading at Rs 191.65 per share, up by Rs 12.9 per share or 7.22%. Godrej Industries was the second top gainer in the index trading at Rs 602 per share, up by Rs 25.7 per share or 4.46%. Jubilant Foods and ITC were trading up by over 2%. Colgate Palmolive, United Spirits, Emami, HUL, UBL and Britannia were also trading in positive territory up by over 1%. There are 1,019 advances, 548 declines and 388 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting fairly positive undertone floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,494 up 45 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,806 up 12 points. A total of 22 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 24 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.





